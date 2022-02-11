Adele addresses Rich Paul engagement rumors

Adele talks engagements and babies in a new interview.

The 33-year-old singer appeared on Friday's Graham Norton Show and was asked about the Lorraine Schwartz sparkler she wore to the Brit Awards this week — and whether she's engaged to sports agent Rich Paul on the heels of her divorce album.

"If I was would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't?" was her cheeky reply, via Entertainment Tonight.

While discussing the last-minute postponement of her Las Vegas residency, the performer said, "I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time. I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-a**ed show and I can't do that. People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it. I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now."

New dates won't be announced until she is certain they can deliver this time, she said. However, she promised, "It is absolutely 100 percent happening this year."

Why? "It has to happen this year because I've got plans for next year," she continued. "Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby," she said, suggesting what's ahead with Paul.

Adele's new diamond. (Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The "Easy On Me" singer, who won three Brit Awards this week, said during her Oprah Winfrey interview last fall that she and Paul, who founded Klutch Sports Group and reps sports superstars like LeBron James, met on the dance floor at a birthday party. A "couple years later," in early 2021, he invited her to dinner and they've been dating since.

Adele, who shares 9-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, also talked kids with Paul in the Winfrey sit-down.

"I would like more children," she admitted. "It wouldn't be the end of the world if I didn't because I have Angelo, but yeah, I think so."

Adele is all over London this week. After taping The Graham Norton Show, she was out in London with friends and made a surprise appearance at Heaven nightclub, where she watched the venue's weekly amateur strip show, G-A-Y's "Porn Idol." At one point, she took the stage and swung around on a stripper pole. She also danced to "It's Raining Men" and hung out with RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestant Cheryl Hole.