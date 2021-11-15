Adele talks Rich Paul romance, says she 'would like more children'

Adele's new album may be about divorce, but the singer is in love.

During Sunday's Adele One Night Only special, she spoke to interviewer Oprah Winfrey about finding love with sports agent Rich Paul after her split from husband Simon Konecki. She gushed about the "hilarious" and "smart" sports agent and revealed how he got her to go out with him for the first time. Plus, he makes their romance Instagram official for the first time.

Rich Paul posted about girlfriend Adele on Instagram for the first time, sharing a behind-the-scenes image from her Oprah Winfrey interview. (Screenshot: Rich Paul via Instagram)

The "Hello" singer, 33, revealed that she and Paul, who founded Klutch Sports Group and reps sports superstars like LeBron James, met on the dance floor at a birthday party. A "couple years later," in early 2021, he invited her to dinner, which she said he categorized at the time as "a business meeting."

"I'm like: A business meeting about what?" Adele said with a laugh. "We wouldn't be having a meeting about business. It was just the first time we'd hung out only on our own, and not with other friends and stuff like that. So that was a very natural way. I think that's how people would normally meet each other, like, in real life."

Adele says she was drawn to Paul, who was present for the concert taping at Griffith Observatory in L.A. as well as for the interview at Winfrey's Santa Barbara home, because, "He is hilarious. He's so funny... And very, very smart — it's quite watching him do what he does. And just the easiness of it. It's just been very smooth."

She added, "I'm blushing," and noted, "He's right up there," as they filmed the interview in Winfrey's rose garden.

Adele, whose new album is called 30, said this is the first relationship in which she's "loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else."

Winfrey asked if Paul is getting a "different Adele" than her past loves.

"Yeah," she said. "If by arriving and turning up. Maybe I'm getting a different version of him [too]. It's just timing. But it'd be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I'm talking outside of romance as well. Any scenario."

Adele's 9-year-old son Angelo was also present at the show, and the singer spoke about potentially having more children.

“I would like more children," she said. "It wouldn’t be the end of the world if I didn’t because I have Angelo, but yeah, I think so."

And she spoke highly of Konecki, whom she split from in 2019.

"I think Simon probably saved my life," she said. "He came at such a moment, where the stability that him and Angelo have given me, no one else would ever have been able to give me – especially at that time in my life."

The pair started dating in 2011, shortly after 21 came out.

"I was so young and ... I think I would have got a bit lost in all of it. Like, you know, and I think I probably, I could have easily gone down some dodgy paths. And sort of self-destructed from-from being so overwhelmed by all of [the fame]. He came in and was stable. The most stable person I've ever had in my life up until that point. Even now, I trust him with my life."

She said Angelo and Konecki were "angels sent to me, that's how I feel."

Paul took the opportunity to make his romance with the British superstar Instagram official on Sunday. He shared a photo of them with Oprah on the day of the interview.

"Spelling Bee Champs with a touch of 🪐 🐐's ❤️ 💫," he wrote, adding, "#HowLuckyCanOneGuyBe."

Adele previously made their romance Instagram official in September, sharing photos of them together during a black-tie event.