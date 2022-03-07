Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley reunite at friend's wedding

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley attend a wedding together on March 5. (Photo: Aaron Rodgers via Instagram)

It looks like Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are getting back in the (dating) game. The on-off pair attended a wedding together in Santa Barbara over the weekend where they were reportedly quite handsy.

Rodgers officiated the wedding of his Green Bay Packers teammate, David Bakhtiari, at Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel and brought the Big Little Lies star along as his date. The duo can be seen standing together on the dance floor in the background of a video posted on social media.

Shailene and Aaron yesterday at Frankie and David’s weeding! 👀 pic.twitter.com/Y2Ozr4JJFo — . (@dddspeaking) March 6, 2022

According to E! News, Woodley, 30, and Rodgers, 38, showed some PDA at the event.

"They were holding hands while walking around the hotel grounds," a source shared. "They walked hand in hand through the lawn to get to the wedding."

It follows a similar report from Entertainment Tonight that Woodley even "lovingly patted" Rodgers's backside at one point.

"During the cocktail hour she lovingly patted his behind as she was seated and he was standing next to her and placed his hand around the back of her neck," an eyewitness claimed. "On the way to the reception the pair was walking arm in arm as they made their way to the ballroom."

Rodgers and Woodley's reunion comes weeks after Yahoo Entertainment confirmed the pair called off their engagement. But in the days that followed, the 2021 NFL MVP made a public push to win over the actress.

On The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers called Woodley an "amazing partner" and apologized to her for November's vaccination scandal.

"One thing I am sad about and definitely apologetic is I didn't realize in the midst of the COVID conversations how much my situation was affecting my loved ones and my people," Rodgers said. "I am very sorry to those people — Shai, and my loved ones, and my agents... I just want to say I'm sorry. I never meant to get you in the middle of it."

Now that Rodgers is in the offseason, it appears his main priority is Woodley.

