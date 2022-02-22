Aaron Rodgers thanks Shailene Woodley for 'unconditional love' post-breakup

Aaron Rodgers is feeling grateful for Shailene Woodley. On Monday night, the NFL star posted photos of "incredibly special people in my life," but if you're not a Green Bay Packers fan trying to read the tea leaves, it's the shot of his former fiancée that might be of interest.

Rodgers and Woodley are cuddling on a couch in the intimate picture. He tagged the Big Little Lies star on Instagram, writing, "Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you."

It doesn't appear that the photo with Woodley is new as the 2021 NFL MVP noted the pictures are "from the last beautiful year."

Aaron Rodgers thanks Shailene Woodley for "letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life." (Photo: Aaron Rodgers via Instagram)

Yahoo Entertainment confirmed last week Rodgers and Woodley split, one year after announcing their surprise engagement. A source maintains the two are no longer romantically involved. Neither star has commented on the breakup reports, but Yahoo's insider insists it was amicable.

It's unclear exactly when the actress and Rodgers decided to end their relationship. However, she publicly stuck by the quarterback during his vaccination scandal in November. Rodgers could have been alluding to both — the scandal and his breakup — in a recent Instagram post.

"I'm thankful for all the highs and lows this year and the growth opportunities on and off the field. Thank you for all the love and support," he wrote on Feb. 10.

Woodley was absent from the NFL Honors earlier this month where her ex won his fourth MVP award. It was the same event where he announced his engagement in 2021. When asked by the NFL Network if he had any big news to share this time around, Rodgers said he didn't, adding, "I'm gonna try and fly under the radar and not make too many waves from this point forward."

