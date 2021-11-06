Shailene Woodley denies posting 'cryptic' Instagram in wake of Aaron Rodgers COVID-19 vaccine 'chaos'

Shailene Woodley's Instagram post is speculated to be about Aaron Rodgers' recent controversy. (Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images)

Shailene Woodley is clapping back after people connected her recent Instagram Story to her fiancé Aaron Rodgers' recent controversy.

The Big Little Lies star is engaged to the Green Bay Packers quarterback who, earlier this week, was revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19. Though Rodgers had previously stated he was “immunized” against the virus, Rodgers had not received a COVID-19 vaccine .

On The Pat McAfee Show, the athlete, who claimed he was allergic to something in the MRNA vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna, said he chose not to receive the third option — the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — due to reported issues with blood clots, which temporarily paused the vaccine’s rollout. Rodgers said his earlier comment about being immunized referred to a treatment he allegedly received from his own doctor, which was not approved by the NFL as an alternative for the vaccine. He declared he was “in the crosshairs of the woke mob” due to the controversy over his vaccination status.

Woodley, who, in 2013, spoke about her natural lifestyle and decision not to receive medication from doctors to Flaunt Magazine, has not revealed her own vaccination status, nor has commented directly on the conversation surrounding Rodgers’ status. However, she did share an Instagram Story on November 4 which seemed to hint that she’s well aware of the controversy.

The post read, “Calm Seas May Bring You Peace, But Storms Are Where You’ll Find Your Power.”

Here's the Instagram post Shailene Woodley posted then deleted, referring to Aaron Rodger's situation, perhaps? pic.twitter.com/iLqOYAHizb — Lest_We_Forget (@MoldyWarp) November 6, 2021

While some people speculated that Woodley later deleted the post, the Divergent actress denied those claims in a November 6 Instagram Story — and hinted that the quote didn't have to do with Rodgers at all.

“Just read somewhere that the media is claiming I deleted an Insta story amid the ‘chaos.’ (An astrology post of all things) (not cryptic at all you dummies.) Do you even know how stories work brah? They self-delete after 24 hours,” Woodley wrote. “Literally lol’ing over here over your determination to make a story out of nothing. Grasping at straws my dears.”

Shailene Woodley claps back at people who associated her previous Instagram post with Aaron Rodgers. (Photo: Shailene Woodley/Instagram)

She concluded the post with a video of a pig getting a bath.

Woodley's own vaccination status has been called into question in the wake of Rodgers' news, however, others pointed out that it's wrong to blame Woodley for Rodgers' choice, regardless of her own status. Woodley, for her part, is currently working on the TV series Three Women, which mandates COVID-19 vaccinations, with some exemptions.