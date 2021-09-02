Why Aaron Rodgers says time apart from fiancée Shailene Woodley will be a 'good thing'

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers on a trip to Disney's Grand Floridian Resort. (Photo: Matt Stroshane/Disney).

Aaron Rodgers isn't sweating the upcoming offseason from his fiancée.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback decided to play football this fall after all, which means spending four months apart from Shailene Woodley. In an interview with Haute Living, the 37-year-old explained why it's a "good thing" for them both.

"It's a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work. I think it's going to be a good thing," he explained.

"I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year, and she's booked a number of projects," he said of the 29-year-old Big Little Lies star. "She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too."

While Rodgers was mulling whether or not he'd return to the Packers organization, there was buzz that he could be a contender for the permanent host of Jeopardy!. The athlete, who was a fan favorite during the show's rotating guest hosts, reiterated again he would've happily accepted the full-time job.

"I think choice is the greatest luxury in life," he said to Haute Living. "There's something about the opportunity to choose your own adventure, that we can have a million different fractures off one decision, that every decision we make has consequences that can lead to different paths [that's appealing to me]. What choice does is give me that beautiful perspective and appreciation for those experiences, because the journey is a very sweet part of life."

Rodgers and Woodley secretly began dating last year and were engaged for "months and months" before the public found out. Their relationship was on the fast track due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which had them living together early on in their relationship.

"Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it's a pandemic and you can't just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly," Woodley previously told Shape. "We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early."

The pair has yet to divulge any wedding plans, but it's a safe bet the nuptials will happen after the 2021-2022 NFL season. Then again, these two are good at keeping secrets.