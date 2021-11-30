Aaron Carter splits from fiancée Melanie Martin days after son's birth: 'I don't have a family now'

Aaron Carter has split from fiancée Melanie Martin less than a week after they welcomed their first child.

While they seemed to be in baby bliss after Prince Lyric Carter arrived, via emergency C-section, on Nov. 22, the latest in the tumultuous relationship is that they have broken up — again.

Due to personal reason Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways. There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex fiancé ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) November 30, 2021

The "I Want Candy" singer, 33, wrote that he's "never felt more devastated and betrayed and lied to in my entire life." He claimed Martin, a model, had secret communication with his estranged twin sister, Angel Carter, whom he hasn't spoken to in three years. Whatever was discussed was then shared with his brother, Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, with whom Aaron is also estranged.

Through the years, Aaron has claimed his estranged siblings tried to place in a conservatorship, like Britney Spears, among other allegations.

"What she's done is unforgivable," Aaron wrote of Martin. "She knew my boundaries — and especially not to speak to a certain half of my family that tried to depict me as a crazy psychotic human being ... and that’s who she was speaking to: my twin sister who told my bro."

He added, "I don’t have a family now. I was deceived and lied to. I can’t believe she betrayed [me] this way. I gave her the world."

Aaron said his "conniving, deceiving family" won't leave him alone until they "ruin everything" for him.

As for what's next, Aaron claimed Martin — whose name is tattooed on his face — told him she's "moving to Vegas" with her friend "Carmen" from 90 Day Fiancé "and I'll never see my kid again."

Story continues

However, he said he would be fighting that. His son Prince — whose name is a nod to Aaron's late friend Michael Jackson — is "all I have in the world," Aaron wrote. "I'm a single dad now."

He also told an inquiring fan on social media that he's currently "not suffering from any addiction problems."

Aaron and Martin made their relationship Instagram official in January 2020. Two months later, he debuted his new face tattoo — "Melanie" above his eyebrow. Around the same time, Martin was arrested over a domestic dispute with Carter. They broke up, the charges were dropped, they got back together. She became pregnant that April and they announced their engagement in June, but she had a miscarriage. This past June, they announced she was pregnant again.

Just a week ago, Aaron happily announced Prince had arrived in a gushing post on Instagram.

"Prince is precious," he wrote. I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone." He also told his "hunny" Martin he was "so proud" of her as she struggled through multiple pregnancy complications and a difficult delivery.