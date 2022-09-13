Aaron Carter enters rehab to regain custody of Prince, 9 months: 'I want my son back'

Singer Aaron Carter reveals his fiancée's mom has custody of their son Prince. (Photo: Getty Images)

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin have lost custody of their 9-month-old son Prince amid their turbulent relationship. In a new interview with The Sun, Carter revealed he's voluntarily entered a rehab program ahead of a court date later this month.

"The main reason I enrolled... is to help with the weed," Carter shared in a video statement. "I don't want to smoke weed anymore, I don't need to."

Prince is currently in custody with Martin's mother, per a court mandate amid drug and domestic abuse concerns.

"This will by my fifth time in rehabilitation," Carter added, but clarified: "I haven't had any relapses it's just triggers are big right now for me. I want my son back."

In the new interview published on Tuesday, the 34-year-old "I Want Candy" singer explained he's in an outpatient rehab program.

"It's an abstinence program and I work with an individual counselor," Carter noted. "I do group therapy, parenting classes, domestic violence classes, I got myself certified in CPR, just a lot of different things. It's new being a parent but it's actually become really fun and exciting and given me a new chapter of my life. It's been amazing."

Martin also appeared at the start of the video and said she and Carter are "figuring" things out. They both said they would like to get married.

Carter and Martin split weeks after Prince was born, only to reconcile and break up again. Each has accused the other of domestic violence.

"I want my son back. That's the headline right there, I want my son back," Carter told The Sun.

Despite having a medical marijuana license to grow plants, Carter said he "threw away" everything voluntarily.

"Being a dad is the most important thing to me," he added. "Just being domesticated and civilized and adulting and taking care of my responsibilities."

