The 9 Best Brooks Running Shoes, Tested by Real Runners

The Best Brooks Running Shoes

Whether you’re just starting out on the treadmill, or training for your first marathon, shoe choice is critical, and there’s no one doing it like Brooks. While the wrong shoes can dampen your performance and, in some cases, even cause injuries like shin splints, Brooks is a long-time favorite for runners due to their across-the-board reliable support and plush cushioning. Need a pair of trail shoes that can handle rocky terrain, or a pair that can support your high arches? They’ve got you covered from the starting line to the last few miles.

In fact, Brooks has a shoe for just about any type of runner, from springy and responsive sneakers for speed training, to extra-padded options for long-distance runners. While it’s almost impossible to declare a definitive best Brooks running shoe once and for all, we have a lot of runners on our staff and they all have their preferences. Finding that Goldilocks pair of running shoes is no easy task, especially with a brand that’s been as around as long as this one, with countless best-sellers like the Ghost, the Glycerin, and Adrenaline GTS (which released back in 1999).

To help get you started, we’ve narrowed down the best Brooks shoes for your specific running needs, picked from personal testing and well-rated and loved favorites. So lace up those sneakers, and get ready to find that new personal best!

Note: remember that running shoes should be replaced every 300-500 miles as support degrades with use. If you’re still using an old pair, it might be time to upgrade.

The Best Brooks Running Shoes for Men and Women

Brooks Running Shoe Buying Guide

How We Chose the Best Brooks Running Shoes

Below are some of our favorite pairs of Brooks running shoes, including options for beginners, pros, trail runners, and everyone in between. We’ve thoroughly tested several of these running shoes ourselves, and researched other expert and non-expert opinions on each pair to make this list, evaluating based on comfort, shoe construction, performance, and flexibility.

brooks ghost review

Long regarded as one of the most reliable, versatile running shoes around, Brooks’ Ghost are a great choice for beginners as well as more seasoned runners. Our Sr. Content Strategist Oscar Hartzog used the Ghost 15s as his everyday shoe for a few months, and found the balanced cushioning very impressive. “I’m partial to Brooks’ longstanding Ghost line because they helped me go from newbie to serious running enthusiasts as a teenager. I’ve never been a fan of the ultra-plush daily runners, and the Ghosts offer exactly the amount of cushioning I want. They’re supportive and soft for long runs, but you still feel plenty of responsiveness when picking up the pace or navigating sidewalk traffic.”

$109.95 $140 21% off

Buy men's ghost 15 on brooks

$109.95 $140 21% off

Buy women's ghost 15 on brooks

Brooks Running Glycerin 21

When it comes to getting all day cushioning for pretty much any kind of activity, nothing beats the Glycerin 21 shoes. They’re the perfect gym-going and road running shoe thanks to their supreme softness, but this updated pair has a more streamlined upper that gives them a lightweight feel and extra breathability. We found the Glycerin 21s gave us an ultra plush ride during our runs, with cushioning that comes courtesy of a DNA Loft V3 midsole, which shaves off some weight compared to past Glycerin models. You won’t have to decide between sprints and grocery shopping — this pair can take you anywhere.

$160

Buy men's glycerin 21 on brooks

$160

Buy women's glycerin 21 on brooks

Hyperion Elite 4

If you’re training for your next 5k or marathon, we suggest picking up these Brooks Hyperion Elite 4s, which were practically designed to win races. Before the 2021 Olympics, speed meant minimalistic shoe design, but Brooks developed an all-new, nitrogen-infused DNA FLASH v2 cushioning for the US Olympic Marathon Trials that’s lighter-weight, super soft, and more responsive than ever. During our runs, we could still lock our foot down without having to worry about hot spots, or feeling our feet moving around on the shoe platform.

$250

Buy hyperion elite 4 on brooks

Catamount 3

Roots, rocks, and other trail obstacles require a different type of running shoe, but the best trail running shoes we’ve tested are these Catamount 3s from Brooks. They feel sturdy and protective against ankle rolls and responsive on the uphill thanks to a special propulsion plate. “The Catamounts were my first dedicated trail running shoes, but I keep going back to them even after testing other pairs,” said Hartzog. “I feel grounded, balanced, and, as a result, confidant — even when jogging over rocks and roots. Plus, they continue to hold up when drenched in rain and mud.”

$170

Buy men's Catamount 3 on brooks

$170

Buy women's catamount 3 on brooks

brooks gts review

We think these Brooks Adrenaline GTS trainers are the best running shoes for pounding the pavement, although they’re excellent shoes for just about any runner. Thanks to a beefy rear outsole and a supportive arch, the Adrenaline GTS 23 excels at comfortably returning ankles to the right position, especially on the road or flat concrete. Not to mention these thick-soled running shoes have also garnered a cult following from runners with flat feet. Otherwise, it’s a super smooth shoe that shines on distance runs and everyday jogs.

$140

Buy men's adrenaline gts 23 on brooks

$140

Buy women's adrenaline gts 23 on brooks

Brooks Hyperion Max

For ultra-fast, propulsive motion, these responsive Hyperion Maxs offer some pretty speedy heel-to-toe transitions thanks to a unique heel and toe curve. They offer maximum potential while speed training thanks to an ultralight cushioning that helps absorb impact. Hartzog has been using Hyperions as tempo and sprinting shoes for a few months now, “and there’s been one major problem: I almost always forget to pace my first mile or two. The shoes’ lightness and neutral feel just make me want to run fast, and I have trouble resisting.”

$170

Buy men's hyperion max on brooks

$170

Buy women's hyperion max on brooks

brooks ghost max

If you’re new to distance running or just want to be as comfortable as possible, these Brooks Ghost Maxs come in the clutch. The shoes feature Brooks’ maximum level of cushioning, including a removable foam footbed and a DNA Loft v2 midsole. Together, these make for one of the most plush rides we’ve encountered, although you won’t get the same springiness that you do with, say, the Hyperion Maxs.

$150

Buy men's ghost max on brooks

$150

Buy women's ghost max on brooks

Revel 6

When you’re just getting into running, you don’t want to blow your budget investing in a premium pair right off the bat — enter the Revel 6, a solid option for beginners looking to get a head start. In our experience, this shoe has a pretty springy feel, and it even delivers surprisingly good responsiveness when you start to pick up the pace. It’s also one of the most lightweight options on our list (thanks to a thin, knit upper), which makes it versatile enough to take from easy, low mileage runs to your local coffee shop. That also means it won’t be the most cushioned or supportive pick, but for everyday walking or jogging, the Revel 6 are a great entry-level pick.

$100

Buy men's revel 6 on brooks

$100

Buy women's revel 6 on brooks

Levitate 9

The Levitate 6s runs on the springier side of Brooks offerings, and it’s that energetic return that makes crushing your goals on the treadmill easier than ever. The DNA Amp V2 foam cushioning used in this shoe is 10% lighter than before, which gives them a snappy feel that I’ve loved ever since I started testing out my new Echelon treadmill. Even being lightly cushioned (your knees will thank you), it’s got a relatively low, slim profile that gives it a more grounded feel than other running shoes. For treadmill runs of any distance, this pair’s responsiveness will make you want to push harder.

$119.95 $150 20% off

Buy men's levitate 6 on brooks

$119.95 $150 20% off

Buy women's levitate 6 on brooks

Brooks Running Shoe Buying Guide

Before picking up your new kicks from Brooks, here are a few things to think about while shopping.

Shoe Type: Most running shoes fall into one of four categories: road, trail, speed, or distance/professional. We use a road shoe as our go-to for short to medium-distance runs on concrete, well-groomed trails, and treadmills. But if you only plan on doing trail runs, for example, just pick up a trail shoe and forgo a road trainer.

Support & Cushioning: Support is the core feature of all the best running shoes, but you really want to look at the level of cushioning, too. You want a shoe that encourages proper alignment of the foot, ankle, and knee (support), but you also want something soft enough to absorb impact (cushion). Brooks offers options on a scale, with Standard, More Cushioning, and Max Cushioning, along with Neutral, Support, and Maximum Support.

Responsiveness: A balance between cushioning and responsiveness becomes all the more important when your mileage starts getting into marathon territory. Some runners find that they do better when they’re comfortable, with plenty of cushioning, while others notice that it eats up their energy too much and would rather have more responsiveness. If you’re all about responsiveness, check out the “Energize” category on Brooks — that section offers “responsive and springy [pairs] to add extra lift to your stride”.

How We Chose the Best Brooks Running Shoes

Because everyone has a different gait and terrain/training style, we had to go beyond testing shoes ourselves (although we did plenty of that, too). To find the best Brooks running shoes, we talked to experienced runners on our team about their experiences with different shoes, and combed through reviews online. When testing shoes ourselves, we considered confidence throughout the run, performance, and comfort. Also, all options needed to have at least a 4/5-star customer rating (at time of publication).

