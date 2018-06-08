5 things to know this evening: Hilary duff pregnant, Asia Argento breaks silence on Anthony Bourdain, and Charles Krauthammer's sad announcement

Good evening! Catch up on your news with our roundup of today’s entertainment top stories.
1. Nicki Minaj gets racy for album cover
Just call her Cleopatra. Minaj revealed the cover art for her fourth studio album, Queen — and she made her followers blush. Read more >>
2. Hilary Duff is pregnant
The Younger star announced she is expecting her second child. It’s her first with boyfriend, Matthew Koma. Read more >>
3. Asia Argento responds to Anthony Bourdain’s death
The Italian actress broke her silence following Bourdain’s suicide. Argento met the chef and TV host during the filming of Parts Unknown in Rome in 2016. Read more >>
— Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) June 8, 2018
4. Charles Krauthammer announces he has weeks to live
The Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post columnist has been fighting “a cascade of secondary complications” following surgery to remove a cancerous tumor in his abdomen. The Fox News pundit made a heartbreaking statement about his ailing health. Read more >>
5. Michael Myers returns
He’s baaaack — and so is Jamie Lee Curtis. The trailer for fall’s Halloween sequel has dropped. Read more >>
