30 hilarious spring jokes for budding comedians

It’s officially spring — the sun is shining, the birds are chirping, and your friends are likely groaning at your bad jokes that appreciate all the season has to offer.

Hey, you can't help it if the warm weather has put a spring in your step.

Your friends might get tired of you pollen their legs, but a sunny spring day is the perfect chance to test out some of your buzziest comedy material.

Trying to start up a conversation on a date? Ask your springtime sweetheart if they know what goes up when the rain comes down (the answer: umbrellas, of course).

If you want to crack up your peeps during the holidays, see if they can figure out where Easter eggs go for spring break. (Or check out this list of hilarious Easter jokes.)

Don't give up on your corny jokes, though. Your friends might be willing to let you test out your stand-up set — as long as you don’t spring it on them.

Whether you prefer puns, riddles, or clever wordplay, there’s a spring-themed joke for every occasion.

From April showers to May flowers, these are the funniest jokes to welcome the arrival of spring.

Hilarious spring jokes

Why did the flower crash his bicycle? He lost control of the petals.

It’s springtime already? You’ve got to be pollen my leg.

Why is the letter “A” like a flower? Because a B comes after it.

How do you kiss in spring? With tulips!

When is the best time to buy a trampoline? Spring time.

Why are trees so forgiving? Every spring they turn over a new leaf.

How do bees brush their hair? With honeycombs.

Where did the egg go for spring break? New Yolk City.

What goes up when the rain comes down? Umbrellas.

Why can’t the duck go to the comedy show? Because he’ll quack up.

What falls but never gets hurt? The rain.

What do you call an emergency in the spring? May day.

How does the sun listen to music? On the ray-dio.

What do you call a bear that got caught in a spring shower? A drizzly bear.

Why are all the birds flying to Florida? They're going on spring beak.

Does February like March? No, but April May.

Why do florists love springtime? Business is blooming!

What can you find in the middle of April and March, but not at the beginning or end of either? The letter “r.”

I never liked gardening, but this spring it’s starting to grow on me.

What type of a bow can’t be tied or untied? A rainbow.

How can you tell the weather’s getting warmer? There’s a spring in people’s steps.

Did you hear about the flowers who went on a date? It’s a budding romance.

What did the tree say when spring arrived? "What a re-leaf."

Why are flowers so popular? They have a lot of buds.

What did summer say to spring? “Help, I’m going to fall!”

Why did the bird go to jail? For robin the bank.

What do you get when you push Easter eggs down a hill? Spring rolls.

What’s the best place to plant flowers at a school? In kinder-garden.

Why is April so clean? Because April showers.

Where do thunderstorms keep their money? In a rainy day fund.

