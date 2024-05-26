19 Signs From The Past Week That Made Me Chuckle, Chortle, And Everything In Between

We've been at this for a while, so you know what this is: It's the funniest and most enjoyable signs from the past week, courtesy of r/funnysigns. Enjoy!

1."What the heck is going on at this hospital?"

2."Very well said, The Management."

3."This is what happens when you don't proofread."

4."Two ways to read it."

5."Screw this."

6."They're up to no good!"

7."To push or not to push, that is the question."

8."Just in case you weren’t sure…"

9."No fishing?! Come on!"

10."Found this a while ago at a train station in Germany."

11."Listen to the sign."

12."Let's start over!"

13."Hungry for rookies."

14."Found at a cafe in Cape Town."

15."Day rental or long term?"

16."I'm going to the sh*t show."

17."Alaska isn't in Europe..."

18."Not 12 mph!!!"

19."Unnecessary, necessary."

