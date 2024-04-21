19 Funny Signs From The Past Week That Made Me Wheeze-Laugh For 3.5 Minutes Straight

BuzzFeed
·1 min read
10

Another week has passed us by, and you know what that means: time to enjoy the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

1."Fart water it is, then."

Sign reads "WATER FART FREE," due to incorrect line break, meant to say "FREE WATER."

2."Graphically accurate."

Sign with "NO" above a skull and two hands raised above water, indicating danger or no swimming

3."Oh damn...OK?"

Electronic sign displaying "Slutstation", meaning end station in Swedish, at a train or bus station

4."From the Netherlands."

Humorous warning sign stating unattended children will be sold to the circus

5."He's so sad."

Handwritten note asking if an octopus should have fewer legs, with "Yes" votes shown

6."If you have any clue, let me know."

Sign reading "SELF CEMETERY" on a grassy area with trees in the background

7."Thank you, Captain Obvious."

A fire pit with flames and a caution sign reading "FIRE IS HOT! PLEASE DO NOT TOUCH"
u/TeachMeImWilling69 / Via reddit.com

8."Programmer joke."

Sign on a wall with a programmer joke that reads '!:false It's funny because it’s true.'

9."Never say never."

Shelves for printer ink cartridges with an empty stock and a sign stating 'Never run out of ink.'

10."Malicious compliance."

Sign reads "No drinks back here unless they have a screw on top. Thank Management," with cup and screw illustrating the joke

11."Well...hmmm."

Billboard with text "YOU DON'T MATTER GIVE UP" possibly missing punctuation

12."Beware indeed."

Humorous sign with "BEWARE OF MY WIENER" text and a dachshund illustration, meant as a joke for dog owners

13."In case of emergency, die."

Emergency phone with number '999' above it, attached to a pole for public use

14."Say what? Eat what?"

Roadside sign reads "GOT CRAB S? WE DO! COME EAT US OUT," indicating a seafood offering with a spacing error

15."I don't think I want to find out."

Sign in front of a house reads "Protected by F*** Around and Find Out Surveillance" with humorous intent

16."The sign is just enthusiastically saving your ass."

Caution sign on stairs with humorous message about falling fabulously

17."Coffee is life!"

Humorous sign reading "Coffee spelled backwards is eeffoc... I don't give eeffoc until I've had my coffee" with a coffee cup

18."I think we can all agree on this."

Sign reads "The first 5 days after the weekend are the hardest."

19."What did Joe do?"

Sign states "This work center has been accident-free since Joe left" with safety and quality excellence slogans below

Don't miss last week's funniest signs:

18 Signs From The Past Week That Are Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Funnier Than You'll Ever Be