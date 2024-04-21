19 Funny Signs From The Past Week That Made Me Wheeze-Laugh For 3.5 Minutes Straight

Another week has passed us by, and you know what that means: time to enjoy the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

1."Fart water it is, then."

2."Graphically accurate."

3."Oh damn...OK?"

4."From the Netherlands."

5."He's so sad."

6."If you have any clue, let me know."

7."Thank you, Captain Obvious."

8."Programmer joke."

9."Never say never."

10."Malicious compliance."

11."Well...hmmm."

12."Beware indeed."

13."In case of emergency, die."

14."Say what? Eat what?"

15."I don't think I want to find out."

16."The sign is just enthusiastically saving your ass."

17."Coffee is life!"

18."I think we can all agree on this."

19."What did Joe do?"

