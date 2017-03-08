Why Eva Mendes Didn’t Go to the Oscars With Ryan Gosling

Oscars night was a big one for La La Land leading man Ryan Gosling, but it was his sister, Mandi Gosling, and not partner Eva Mendes who he had by his side. The intensely private actress has finally revealed the reason why.
“What people don’t know about me is that I love being home,” Mendes said in an interview in the new issue of Shape. “Instead of hitting the red carpet, I’d rather be with our girls.”
The girls, of course, are the couple’s two daughters, 11-month-old Amada and Esmeralda, 2.
Related: Ryan Gosling Gushes Over His Daughters and ‘Dream’ Mother Eva Mendes
Gosling and Mendes rarely step out in public together, but he gave Mendes a very public acknowledgment in January when he won the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes.
“You don’t get to be up here without standing on the shoulders of a mountain of people, and there’s just no time to thank everyone. I’d just like to try and thank one person properly,” Gosling said. “While I was dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer. If she hadn’t taken all that on so I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today.”
Related: Eva Mendes On Giving Birth the Same Week as Her Brother’s Funeral Service: It Was ‘Beyond Heartbreaking’
Mendes faced a particularly emotional week last year when she gave birth and said goodbye to her brother who died of throat cancer in the same week.
Though tight-lipped about her relationship, Mendes, 43, was more than happy to talk about her exercise regimen.
“Working out allows me to spend time on myself,” she told the magazine. “Knowing that I have an hour to dedicate to my wellness is a priority for me now.”
So what does she do?
“Right now I’m sticking to light weights because I have a herniated disc in my lower back. It’s pretty severe, and I have to work around it,” she said. “I love squats, but I’ve been told that I have to do lunges instead of squats for the time being. I know a lot of people wouldn’t find that heartbreaking, but I really do!”
Mendes works out three times a week at the moment and steps it up to five workouts a week during the summer or when she’s prepping for an event. At the moment, she prefers interval training to straight cardio.
She also credits motherhood with helping her to drop the weight she gained during pregnancy.
“In some ways, it’s been more challenging to get back in shape after my second daughter. Yet it’s not as hard as I thought it would be, because I’m always running around with the kids. I never sit down — I’m on the move all day,” she noted. “And I don’t keep junk food at home anymore, because I’m trying to set a good example. So there are no more Krispy Kremes for me to grab.”
With Gosling, Mendes has at least one sweet thing in the house anyway.
Read more from Yahoo Celebrity:
- Donald Trump Jr. Mocks ‘SNL’ Skit, Says He’s ‘Available
- Celebrity Breakups of 2017 (Photos)
- Stars Celebrate International Women’s Day