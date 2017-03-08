Why Eva Mendes Didn’t Go to the Oscars With Ryan Gosling

Oscars night was a big one for La La Land leading man Ryan Gosling, but it was his sister, Mandi Gosling, and not partner Eva Mendes who he had by his side. The intensely private actress has finally revealed the reason why.

“What people don’t know about me is that I love being home,” Mendes said in an interview in the new issue of Shape. “Instead of hitting the red carpet, I’d rather be with our girls.”

The girls, of course, are the couple’s two daughters, 11-month-old Amada and Esmeralda, 2.

View photos Eva Mendes is happily coupled up with Ryan Gosling. (Photo: ©Arthur Belebeau/SHAPE magazine) More

Related: Ryan Gosling Gushes Over His Daughters and ‘Dream’ Mother Eva Mendes

Gosling and Mendes rarely step out in public together, but he gave Mendes a very public acknowledgment in January when he won the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes.

View photos Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling attended a 2012 movie premiere together. (Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images) More

“You don’t get to be up here without standing on the shoulders of a mountain of people, and there’s just no time to thank everyone. I’d just like to try and thank one person properly,” Gosling said. “While I was dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer. If she hadn’t taken all that on so I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today.”

Related: Eva Mendes On Giving Birth the Same Week as Her Brother’s Funeral Service: It Was ‘Beyond Heartbreaking’

Mendes faced a particularly emotional week last year when she gave birth and said goodbye to her brother who died of throat cancer in the same week.

View photos Eva Mendes covers Shape. (Photo: ©Arthur Belebeau/SHAPE magazine) More

Read More