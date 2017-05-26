The Weeknd Buys $20 Million L.A. Estate, and It Is Gorgeous

The Weeknd has a new Los Angeles home. According to Trulia, the “Starboy” singer recently purchased a house in Hidden Hills, Calif., for nearly $20 million.

The newly remodeled estate covers 3 acres of land and more than 12,000 square feet of living space in the main residence.

It features nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and a stunning kitchen with not one but two islands. There’s also an impressive list of amenities, including a home theater, a refrigerated wine cellar, a music lounge, and a gym. The formal dining room showcases a modern fireplace.

Meanwhile, the backyard features a saltwater pool and an open-air lounge — perfect for all the summer parties for the Weeknd and his buddies.

The Weeknd’s girlfriend, Selena Gomez, also recently bought a home. Her Studio City residence is much smaller, with a price tag of $2.25 million.

