Victoria Beckham’s Daughter Harper Sweetly Sings Happy Birthday to Mommy

Victoria Beckham is feeling the love from her famous family on her 43rd birthday.

The designer and former Spice Girl’s family celebrated her with a dinner at Nobu in Malibu on Sunday night, but they also made public displays of their affection via Instagram on Monday.

Daughter Harper, 5, probably wins for the cutest, with a clip of the adorable little girl snapping her fingers and singing happy birthday to her mom.





Two of Victoria’s three sons — Cruz, 12, and 14-year-old Romeo — gushed about their Posh mum.

“Dear Mum happy birthday you are the best mum ever @victoriabeckham #bestmumever,“ Cruz wrote.





Romeo agreed with his little brother’s assessment of Victoria’s parenting skills.

“Mum, I love u so much and hope you have the best day ever!! You are the most amazing mum and you are perfect [in] every way,” Romeo shared. “I love how you make me laugh every day and whatever happens you always seem to be happy. I love you to the moon and back xx have the best day ever !!”





(Brooklyn, 16, who was spotted at Coachella over the weekend, might be sleeping in. He reportedly did not attend the birthday dinner either.)

Of course, Victoria’s husband of 17 years, David Beckham marked the occasion, too. But he kept it simple, with a funny throwback photo from Victoria’s years with the Spice Girls.





“Happy birthday to An amazing mummy , wife and friend .. We Love you Have a beautiful day x,” Becks wrote.

Another well-wisher was Eva Longoria, one of Victoria’s closest friends.

“Happy birthday to this beautiful woman! You are one of the kindest, funniest, sweetest, smartest, most hard working [people] I know!” Longoria raved. “May your year be filled with many more blessings and happiness! I love you VB!”





She’s far from the only one.





