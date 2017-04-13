Victoria Beckham, Beyoncé, Octomom, and Other Stars With Trademarked Names

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham recently filed to trademark her 5-year-old daughter Harper Beckham’s name for products like clothes, toys, and accessories. According to the BBC, Beckham trademarked Harper’s name in Britain and Europe with the European Intellectual Property Office.

The application states that Beckham is the holder of the rights as parent and guardian, and it means that she is the only person who can legally use “Harper Beckham” on products. The former Spice Girl’s three sons, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, have trademarked names as well.

But she’s not the only celebrity hopping on the trademark bandwagon. Beyoncé and Jay Z filed legal documents to trademark “Blue Ivy Carter” for the right to use their daughter’s name to sell a variety of goods ranging from beauty products to baby teething rings.

Several sports stars also filed trademark applications. Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow trademarked “Tebowing” — his signature pose, praying on one bent knee — to “make sure it’s used in the right way.” And Jeremy Lin, of the Brooklyn Nets, was awarded the trademark “Linsanity,” a reference to the media hoopla that surrounded the point guard during his meteoric rise in the NBA.

Reality star Kylie Jenner also attempted to trademark “Kylie,” only to lose her trademark battle to Australian pop singer Kylie Minogue because Minogue had been around longer than Jenner and got first dibs.

