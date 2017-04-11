Tyrese Is Receiving Backlash After Making ‘Misogynistic’ Comments

Tyrese is getting roasted online for offensive comments he made about women to BET:

LOL: Tyrese said some things here and now people are mad pic.twitter.com/a7SYTb4hU6 — ♌️ ???? (@The_Menace__) April 10, 2017





Twitter users began calling him out online, saying that he was being misogynistic and forgot to talk about male promiscuity.

I really want Tyrese to LEAVE WOMEN ALONE. Stop letting him spread his hateful inarticulate

bullshit misogynistic views on your platforms. — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) April 10, 2017





nobody in their right mind would ask Tyrese how to spell "cat", let alone how he feels about women. guhl bai. — Resha ????????‍???? (@ChefResha) April 10, 2017





@BET @Tyrese Another week another "lesson." Interesting that Tyrese never focuses on male promiscuity. I guess these women are sleeping with themselves. pic.twitter.com/bpn6T1SgQW — Kirsten (@Bothsides_now) April 10, 2017





so basically to be considered a respectable single lady you can't have sex til you get to the after life https://t.co/yAzdXnOfrf — Bri Malandro (@BriMalandro) April 10, 2017





Can't stand a man who calls promiscuous women "sluts and hoes,"'but calls promiscuous men "bosses who are in control of their lives." — mean black fattie ???? (@SimoneMariposa) April 10, 2017





The singer and actor has also been in hot water for a now-deleted Instagram post where he called out women for being “fake.” He said, “Men know the difference in real hair and fake clip on’s…US REAL MEN SEE THE BULLS**T and IF He decide to rock with you it’s just cause they wanna get one off no one with EVER take you serious…”

Yesterday, Tyrese was on The Breakfast Club, and tried to clear the air about his post (start at 3:20):

Ludacris then did some damage control and came to the rescue of Tyrese (start at 4:50):

