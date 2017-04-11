Tyrese Is Receiving Backlash After Making ‘Misogynistic’ Comments

Tyrese is getting roasted online for offensive comments he made about women to BET:


Twitter users began calling him out online, saying that he was being misogynistic and forgot to talk about male promiscuity.






The singer and actor has also been in hot water for a now-deleted Instagram post where he called out women for being “fake.” He said, “Men know the difference in real hair and fake clip on’s…US REAL MEN SEE THE BULLS**T and IF He decide to rock with you it’s just cause they wanna get one off no one with EVER take you serious…”

Yesterday, Tyrese was on The Breakfast Club, and tried to clear the air about his post (start at 3:20):

Ludacris then did some damage control and came to the rescue of Tyrese (start at 4:50):

