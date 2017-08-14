Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black share their wedding video online and it's adorable

British diver Tom Daley married Milk screenwriter Dustin Lance Black in May 2017, but the newlyweds just posted their wedding video online and will donate proceeds from the video to LGBT+ Switchboard and It Gets Better.

The couple met at a party in 2013, and Daley came out as gay later that year. They made their first public appearance in 2014.

The two got hitched at Bovey Castle in Devon, England, surrounded by 50 close friends and relatives.

Black gushed, “When Tom and I met four years ago, I knew instantly that I was in trouble. I knew I’d met my match. I’d met someone who could inspire me, someone who I could admire but also somebody who would naturally be my best friend.”

While Daley said, “Every single part of him, the way he thinks, the way he acts, and everything that he does just makes me fall in love with him every single day more and more.”

