Suzanne Somers Is Seeking $14.5 Million for Mountainside Palm Springs Compound

Suzanne Somers is best known for her role as Chrissy in the late-’70s and early-’80s sitcom Three’s Company and for her late-night infomercials for the ThighMaster in the ’90s.

But the 70-year-old actress also has an eye for valuable real estate and is selling her Palm Springs mountainside compound for $14.5 million. For the hefty price, Somers is also throwing in the furnishings and antiques she has collected from her travels around the world.

Somers told People she fell in love with the property in 1977 when she and husband Alan Hamel were looking for an escape from their home in Venice, Calif. “As we rode up the romantic funicular, I said to Alan, ‘Let’s buy this,’ and he said to me, ‘Could you please adopt a poker face so we don’t have to pay full price?’” she recalled. “I was not able to contain my excitement, and we paid more than full price,” she added.

The multilevel property lies dramatically at the base of the San Jacinto Mountains. The main villa was built in 1925 and is on 73 acres, and there are also a few guesthouses and a rock house designed by famed Swiss architect Albert Frey.

The compound also offers eight bedrooms and 10 baths, a 5,000-bottle wine cellar, a butler’s pantry, and a formal dining room that seats 32.

Desert gardens, courtyards, pathways and rock formations surround the expansive property. Waterfalls, ponds, swimming pools, an outdoor dining pavilion, a covered bar, and an amphitheater carved from rock walls offer ample space for entertaining. Best of all, there’s a funicular that you can ride up and down all day long.

While Somers has hosted fabulous parties at the house — welcoming famous guests such as Barry Manilow, Merv Griffin, Robert Goulet, Michael Feinstein, and Jack Johnson — she admitted that her favorite place in the house is the dining room.

“I sing in my dining room because it’s away from the other rooms,” she told People. “It has perfect acoustics and I have a complete professional sound setup so I can put my in-ear speakers on and play tracks from my Vegas act and have the full sound experience of a Vegas stage. There are nights I spend hours in that room, and it’s thrilling. It’s a great place to rehearse.”

