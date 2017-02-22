Selena Gomez Selling Resort-Like Home in Texas for $3M

Everything’s bigger in Texas, especially when it’s a house being sold by Selena Gomez.

The 24-year-old singer and actress is selling the sprawling, 10,000-square-foot estate on 1.5 acres in her native Fort Worth, Texas, that she bought in 2015, according to Zillow. The home, priced at $2.999 million, includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, a garage for up to eight cars — or pickup trucks; this is Texas — as well as vaulted ceilings and gorgeous details throughout.

Most notably, the home is like a better version of the Dave & Buster’s restaurants Gomez adores. (She was spotted at one with ex Justin Bieber and has already visited one with her current boyfriend, the Weeknd.) The mansion features a game room, a putting green, a saltwater swimming pool, a tennis court, and a media room.

The media room one of Gomez’s favorite areas in the home, the Spring Breakers star’s estate agent, Ashley Cook, told a local real estate blog cited by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“She is so busy, she ended up only spending holidays there,” Cook explained to Candy’s Dirt. “Her work schedule takes her all over the place. But she really loved hanging out with her family in that media room.”

Cook added that Gomez has been renting a home in L.A., but the one she’s left behind in Texas was “her first dream house.”

Is it yours, too?

