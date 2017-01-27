Selena Gomez Wears The Weeknd’s Necklace as They Step Out Holding Hands

Things are definitely heating up between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd.
The two have been going on recent low-key date nights with friends, and now Gomez is wearing The Weeknd's bling. During their outing at a private event at Dave & Buster's in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the former Disney star was spotted wearing the GRAMMY-winning singer's necklace.
Gomez, 24, wore the necklace over a black turtleneck crop top showing off her abs, as The Weeknd followed behind. The two arrived at the restaurant around 11 a.m. and didn't leave until 3 a.m., an eyewitness tells ET, noting they "looked smitten with each other."
"They left together in The Weeknd's Bentley and headed back to his house," the eyewitness says. "They were holding hands as they left the restaurant. Their moods were happy and loving, and it looked as if they had a great time."
The 26-year-old "Starboy" singer was wearing the distinct necklace as recently as Tuesday, when he was snapped after a live performance.
A few mutual friends joined the two at Dave & Buster's on Wednesday night, including Jaden Smith and French Montana. Last Thursday, Gomez and The Weeknd were also spotted at Tenant of the Trees -- a club in Silver Lake, California -- where they took in an impromptu John Mayer show.
Of course, both Gomez and The Weeknd have some pretty famous exes, who have seemingly reacted to their new romance. The Weeknd split from 20-year-old model Bella Hadid just two months prior to when he was snapped kissing Gomez outside the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California, and Hadid has since unfollowed Gomez on Instagram. As for Gomez, it appears her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, isn't impressed with her new man.
Bieber, 22, was spotted leaving celebrity hot spot Delilah in West Hollywood, California, last Friday, when he called The Weeknd's music "wack."
