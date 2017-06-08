Selena Gomez Responds to the Backlash of ‘13 Reasons Why’

Selena Gomez is finally talking about the controversial show 13 Reasons Why, which she produced. The Netflix series is based on a 2007 novel of the same name and tells the tale of Hannah, a high school student who takes her own life and leaves behind 13 tapes for different people to explain why she committed suicide.

The first season was a huge success, and the series has already been picked up for a second. However, it has also received a huge amount of backlash for its graphic portrayal of teenage suicide and sexual assault. Some critics said it glamorizes suicide and encouraged copycat behavior.

Recently, Selena discussed those concerns with Elvis Duran on NYC radio Z100’s The Morning Show. She said, “The content is complicated. It’s dark, and it has moments that are honestly really hard to swallow. And I understood that, ya know, I understood that we were going into something is difficult.”

The Bad Liar singer continued talking about kids today and how growing up has changed for the younger generation. Selena said, “Kids today are so exposed to things that I would never even comprehend when I was 8.”

Selena knows that 13 Reasons Why can be difficult to watch — but hopefully it encourages conversation about real issues. “I think a lot of that stuff is uncomfortable for people to talk about, but it is happening and hopefully it opened the door for people to actually accept what’s happening and actually go and change it.”

