Selena Gomez Is Freaked Out by ‘Religion’

Selena Gomez isn’t totally comfortable with religion, but that doesn’t mean she’s not a believer. During a visit to the “Zach Sang” show on Tuesday, the 24-year-old pop princess said that religion basically freaks her out.

“It’s hard because I don’t know if it’s necessarily that I believe in religion as much as I believe in faith and a relationship with God,” the “Bad Liar” songstress revealed. “I’ve never been the person that’s like, ‘This is what it should be,'” she explained. “I’ve just experienced things in my life where there are holes in things that nothing else can fill and I know that if I didn’t have the faith that I had it wouldn’t have gotten me through some of the hardest times in my life.” She later added, “That word freaks me out sometimes, you know.”

The fact that the specific word freaks her out may be somewhat of a technicality, however, considering the fact that she has attended church services at the uber-trendy, celebrity-studded Hillsong Church in New York City. (ICYMI: Hillsong has attracted a bevy of young stars, ranging from Golden State Warriors player Kevin Durant to Selena’s ex, Justin Bieber.)

Selena Gomez on her way to Hillsong NYC on June 4. (Photo: JosiahW/BACKGRID)

On Sunday, June 4, while in town to (allegedly) visit her boyfriend, The Weekend, Gomez dropped in on services. According to a recent interview with Elvis Duran, Gomez said she looks up to Pastor Carl Lentz, who helms Hillsong, and regularly seeks out his advice. “I haven’t really been all over the place lately and that’s kind of intentional. I think it’s important to balance out where I am, and I’ve been doing this for a really long time, and my sanity has meant everything to me, and a lot of that is my faith,” she said.

Another thing about religion she’s not too keen on? Being photographed on her way to and from church. “It’s also still a little disrespectful, I have to be honest,” she told Duran. “I think they get the objective of me going to do something and when I leave it’s like they almost want to make it worse as I’m leaving church but you can’t leave church in a bad mood.” For the record, she didn’t leave in a bad mood — despite the photographers following her. “I felt very empowered when I walked out and I was very happy.”





