See Abigail Breslin’s Brave Response to ‘Only Reported Rape Count’ Comment on Instagram

Abigail Breslin has spoken out about sexual assault in the past. This weekend, she provided more details about her own experience on social media.

It all began when the 21-year-old actress posted an infographic picture from RAINN, which is an organization that promotes education about sexual violence. The statistics showed how many perpetrators of rape walk free.





While Breslin received support from her followers, there was one comment that stood out. The offensive statement read, “Reported rapes are the only rapes that count.”

In response, Breslin wrote a detailed post and explained why she didn’t report her rape.

She said: “First off, I was in complete shock and denial. I didn’t want to view myself as a ‘victim’ so I suppressed it and pretended it never happened. Second of all, I was in a relationship with my rapist and feared not being believed. I also feared that if my case didn’t lead anywhere, he would still find out and hurt even more. Thirdly, I knew how hurt my family and friends would be after finding out and I didn’t want to put them thru that.”





Breslin went on to say that she suffers from PTSD. She has made a lot of progress since, but the experience still affects her life.

She ended her post with a powerful statement. She wrote: “Unreported rapes count. Reported rapes count. End of story.”

Chris Pratt got political in his latest interview with Men’s Fitness:



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity:

•Sarah Jessica Parker Takes in a Broadway Show With BFF Andy Cohen and Hubby Matthew Broderick

•Katy Perry Looks Like Guy Fieri, Which Is Not Good for Her Love Life

•Let Sofia Vergara Teach You How to Get on a Pool Float in 4 Easy Steps