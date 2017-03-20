Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal Are Having the Best Time Ever on the ‘Life’ Press Tour

Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal are having some serious fun during the press tour for their upcoming film, Life. During an interview with Fox 5 DC, the boys decided to try on some clip-on earrings instead of answering a question — just to see how they would look.

"this is such a useless interview, it's so great" pic.twitter.com/tK8e9aUaGb — carol (@capbbarnes) March 19, 2017





And when they were interviewed by Hollywood XYZ, Jake decided to “shoot a poisonous dart” at Ryan after he missed a Broadway reference.

"you can erase all of this" they're 5 year olds lol wtf pic.twitter.com/ybX9ycrsJd — carol (@capbbarnes) March 19, 2017





They clearly couldn’t keep it together, and were very confused as to why they had name tags on their chairs. That led to another tangent about how they’re going to mess with the next person who interviewed them.

But it wasn’t all fun and games. When talking with WSVN-TV, Ryan was asked about his biggest fear. To which he replied, “All 37 muppets.” Jake and Ryan seriously seem to be having a ton of fun on this press tour!

