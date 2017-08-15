Roman Polanski is accused of sexual abuse by a third victim

Roman Polanski is a filmmaker known for such films as Rosemary’s Baby, Chinatown, and the Oscar-winning film The Pianist.

In 1977, Polanski pleaded guilty to engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse with 13-year-old Samantha Geimer during a photoshoot at Jack Nicholson’s home. The director served 42 days in jail as part of a plea agreement, then fled the country before his formal sentencing. He has since lived abroad as a fugitive, avoiding extradition to the United States for the felony.

In 2010, actress Charlotte Lewis claimed that the director forced himself on her at his Paris apartment when she was 16 years old, before working on his 1986 film Pirates. Polanski was not charged in connection with her allegation.

Geimer has forgiven Polanski for his crime and urged the court to resolve her case, “He’s apologized, I forgive him. I know that he’s sorry and he didn’t mean to hurt me. He’s admitted what he did. He went to jail.”

A third victim has now come forward alleging that Polanski also sexually abused her when she was a minor. A woman identified only as Robin M. accused Polanski of having “sexually victimized” her when she was 16 years old in 1973.

“Recently I saw Samantha Geimer on the news appearing to support Mr. Polanski and stating that ‘he has done everything he needed to do.’ This infuriated me,” Robin M. told reporters during a news conference at the Los Angeles office of attorney Gloria Allred.

“I am speaking out now so that Samantha and the world will know that she is not the only minor Roman Polanski victimized. I am not over it and I certainly believe that Roman Polanski should he held accountable for his criminal conduct with Samantha Geimer. He fled the country. Years have passed and he is famous, but that does not excuse his criminal conduct of sexually victimizing minors.”

In other entertainment news, check out these celebrity courtroom sketches: the good, the bad, the ugly:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: