Rihanna Knows Covering Her Face at Coachella Isn’t Really Going Incognito, Right?

Rihanna hit the ground running at Coachella this week — with some eye-catching fashion choices that were just oh-so-RiRi. “I can’t go home yet, cuz enough people ain’t seen my outfit,” she captioned a shot showing off her first dramatic look, though it wasn’t completely on yet. The ensemble consisted of a pair of cutoff jean booty shorts, a Gucci-emblazoned tank, black platform sneakers… and a completely rhinestoned, skintight bodysuit underneath… oh, and sunglasses. Obvi.

It turned out, however, this was just the beginning. In a second photo, the 29-year-old star showed off the real look, which was achieved by pulling the bodysuit’s head piece on to completely cover her face. It sort of turned her overall appearance into a super-glam crash-test dummy. “Phresh out,” she declared beside the shot. Just FYI, she didn’t actually put this look together herself: It came straight off Gucci’s fall/winter 2017 runway. Riri just added her own, more-practical-for-dancing footwear. (On the runway it was paired with delicate heels that probably wouldn’t have lasted long at Coachella.)





The pics are pretty dramatic, but they hardly compare to seeing this crystalized onesie in action. Basically she looked like a superhero when she danced — and dance, she did. Phresh out, indeed.





It seemed that covering her face was the key element to her Coachella style this year, as she followed this up with yet another outfit that put her incognito (well, sort of, anyway). This time she didn’t cover her entire face, but instead opted for a twist on a surgeon’s mask, which she paired with a denim dress and thigh-high white boots.





"When you came dressed to be team turtle at the @kendricklamar show!

#Chella17 #had2bethere," she explained, adding a hashtag with a turtle emoji at the very end. She did also sport this style sans the medical mask (so that she could drink a beer and smoke).





Keep shining bright like that diamond, girl.





