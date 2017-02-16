Remember When ... Britney Spears Shaved Her Head — 10 Years Ago Today?

Britney Spears’s infamous head shaving incident is back in the news this week because Katy Perry maybe shaded the blonde at the Grammys over it and Brit-Brit maybe shaded her back with a Bible verse — or maybe neither happened, as it’s all so speculative. But what definitely did happen, we remember well, was the “I’m a Slave 4 U” singer, now 35, buzzing off those locks and, coincidentally, it took place 10 years ago today.

We’re taking you back to 2007, when Lindsay Lohan was busted for cocaine possession and DUI, Paris Hilton spent 23 long days in jail, Anna Nicole Smith was laid to rest, and Britney’s infamous bald, umbrella-wielding mega-meltdown took place. By then, the pop tart was a superstar, but after a quickie marriage (and split) from Kevin Federline and two kids, she was on a downward spiral — Partying with no panties! Collapsed in a club! Investigated by L.A. Department of Children & Family Services! — and in the beginning of a bitter custody battle with K-Fed over her young boys. Everyone wanted a piece of the paparazzi magnet (“Piece of Me” came out that year), and she wasn’t equipped to handle it. She wasn’t ready for help either; Spears had checked into Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Centre rehab facility in Antigua the week before, but left after just one day.

That’s where we were on Feb. 16 when the recently dyed brunette, who couldn’t make a move without a trail of ’razzi following her, walked into Esther’s Haircutting Studio in Tarzana, Calif. (which is still in business, for the record), borrowed a stylist’s clippers and shaved her head bald while photographers and onlookers gawked through the window. Her demeanor went back and forth from smiling to sullen while she did the deed.

The L.A. Times interviewed salon owner Esther Tognozzi right after and she recalled Britney walking in with two bodyguards. “I thought she was trying to run away or hide or something, not get a haircut,” she told the paper. When Brit asked for a buzz, the hairstylist tried to talk her out of it (“We all have these hormonal things. … You might regret it in the morning,” she says she told the star), so the singer grabbed a trimmer and started doing it herself. Tognozzi cleaned up Britney’s work when she was done. Upon completion, Spears, whom the shop owner described as “emotionless,” said, “Oh my God, my mom is going to be so upset at me.”

Tognozzi later put up the hair on eBay — for $1 million — but the auction company removed it. She then started a website called buybritneyshair.com — for the sale of the hair, clippers, and a blue lighter and can of Red Bull that Britney left behind. It’s unclear how much she made off it, but, again, Tognozzi’s salon is still open, so it likely didn’t net her a fortune. (The website now is a bunch of Japanese text.)

After Britney’s bodyguard handed Tognozzi $50 cash for the $45 haircut, Britney moved over to Body & Soul tattoo parlor in Sherman Oaks (which is no longer in business). She walked in wearing a hoodie (covering her noggin), which she promptly pulled up to get two new tattoos on her hip and wrist.

