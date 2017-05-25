Queen Elizabeth Visited Young Victims of Manchester Bombing: ‘It’s Dreadful. Very Wicked’

Queen Elizabeth made a surprise stop at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital on Thursday to visit the wounded children of the Manchester terror attack.

The queen’s visit to the hospital came after Britain observed a minute of silence in tribute to the dead and injured.

The queen spoke to 14-year-old victim Evie Mills and her father and said, “It’s dreadful. Very wicked. To target that sort of thing.”

The queen also spoke with 15-year-old victim Millie Robson and her parents during her visit. The queen commented on the attack and told Robson’s father, “It’s not something you expect at all.”

Queen Elizabeth also met with the doctors, nurses, and others who saved lives in the days following the attack.

Twelve children under the age of 16 were taken to the hospital following the deadly attack. According to ABC News, 22 people were killed in the bombing, 64 were injured, and 20 remain in critical condition at the hospital.

In related news, actor Tom Hardy launched a fundraising drive for the Manchester bombing victims:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: