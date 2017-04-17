Prince Harry Reveals He Went to Therapy After 2 Years of 'Total Chaos' in His 20s

Prince Harry admits that losing his mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 12 "had quite a serious effect" on him.

The 32-year-old royal spoke with the Telegraph's Bryony Gordon in the first episode of her new podcast, Mad World, about what led him to seek therapy in his late 20s. "I've spent most of my life saying 'I'm fine' … and most of us aren't up for going that deep," he shared during their half-hour conversation where he also discussed his mental health charity, Heads Together. "So today I'm OK. I'm a little bit nervous. I'm a little bit tight in the chest but otherwise fine."

Harry also opened up about the death of his mother in 1997 and how it affected him on every level. "I can safely say that losing my mom at the age of 12 and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years has had quite a serious effect on not only my personal life but also my work as well," he confessed. "My way of dealing with it was sticking my head in the sand, refusing to ever think about my mum because why would that help?"

Prince Charles' youngest son said this catapulted him in to two years of "total chaos," but with the "huge support" of his older brother, Prince William, when he was 28, Harry saw a therapist "more than a couple of times," in addition to taking up boxing as a way of release. "I was on the verge of punching someone," he recalled.

Harry added that he is now in a "good place."

"Because of the process that I've been through over the last two and a half to three years, I've now been able to take my work seriously, be able to take my private life seriously as well, and be able to put blood, sweat and tears into the things that really make a difference," he said. "No matter who you are, the conversation has to be the beginning."

Harry is currently dating actress Meghan Markle and she was recently spotted in Toronto, Canada, wearing a piece of jewelry that seems to be in honor of her beau. Check it out:

