Pregnant Laura Prepon and Ben Foster Give Each Other Love Eyes on the Red Carpet

Ben Foster and Laura Prepon looked kinda into each other at The Hero premiere in NYC. (Photo: J. Countess/Getty Images)

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster enjoyed one of their last nights out before having a permanent tagalong.

The pair attended the New York premiere of The Hero on Wednesday looking happy — and ready for the next chapter. In all the photos, the Orange Is the New Black beauty, 37, accentuated her bump, which she had outfitted in a polka dot, off-the-shoulder top. And she and Foster, who are expecting a girl, were all smiles staring into each other’s eyes on the red carpet like a couple of giddy kids in love.

We can’t help but predict that the next time we see them, post baby, she won’t be quite as radiant. (Seriously, look at her skin.) Bags under the eyes are a real thing for moms and dads with newborns.

View photos Ben Foster and Laura Prepon are going to be first-time parents. (Photo: J. Countess/Getty Images) More

The pair, who have been friends since they were 18 (through their mutual friend Danny Masterson), became engaged in October. In January, she announced her pregnancy.

The Hero is Prepon’s latest movie. She appears in it with Sam Elliott, Nick Offerman, and Krysten Ritter, and it’s about an ailing movie star facing his past and his mortality. Prepon also has Season 5 of OITNB coming to Netflix on June 9 and, presumably, a comped subscription to the streaming service so she and Foster can binge watch when they’re up all night tending to their baby girl in a few weeks.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: