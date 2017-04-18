Pippa Middleton’s Wedding Primer: What We Know So Far

Pippa Middleton, sister to the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, burst onto the scene in 2011 wearing the infamous white Alexander McQueen sheath dress at her older sister’s royal wedding to Prince William.

On May 20, Pippa Middleton herself will become a bride when she weds financier James Matthews at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire. While the details on who is designing the bride’s dress are still unconfirmed, here’s what we know so far:

The groom

Pippa is engaged to hedge fund manager James Matthews. The two debuted their relationship in July 2016 at Wimbledon. They previously dated in 2012, before rekindling their romance in 2015.

The bling

Matthews proposed with an octagonal halo Asscher-cut diamond reportedly worth more than $260,000.

The venue

The wedding ceremony will take place at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire. Following the ceremony, the reception will take place at Carole and Michael Middleton’s family home in Bucklebury, seven miles away.

The deets

According to the Daily Mail, Lavender Green, a Chelsea florist, is handling the flower arrangements.

The royal wedding party

Niece Princess Charlotte will serve as a bridesmaid, while nephew Prince George will reportedly be taking on pageboy duties. Kate Middleton will attend the wedding but won’t be part of the wedding party, because she doesn’t want to upstage her younger sister on her big day. Made in Chelsea reality star Spencer Matthews, the groom’s brother, will serve as best man.

The guest list

Protocol prohibits unmarried and unengaged partners from attending the event, so Prince Harry is not permitted to bring girlfriend Meghan Markle to the wedding ceremony. However, Markle is totally invited to attend the reception afterward.

