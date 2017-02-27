Oscars 2017: Should Celebrities Get Political At Awards Shows Like Meryl Streep?

Meryl Streep set the bar high during her speech at this year’s Golden Globes. Her political commentary when she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award has been one of the most talked-about moments of any awards season.

The SAG Awards a few weeks later kept the political conversation rolling, when many of the winners’ speeches made some kind of statement about our current political climate. So on the red carpet for the Oscars this year — we had to ask what the celebs thought about using the award show pulpit in Hollywood to talk about what’s going on in Washington.

Actors, producers, and directors from the nominated films all felt the same way — that artists should speak their minds. From Samuel L. Jackson to Pharrell Williams and from Ava DuVernay, who directed the Oscar-nominated documentary 13th, to the Australian cast of Hacksaw Ridge.

All of them are encouraging Hollywood to do more than just entertain. I’m sure we will all be talking about the Academy Awards tomorrow — and what this year’s Oscar winners had to say about politics.

We asked stars on the Oscars red carpet, “What are you wearing … tomorrow”?