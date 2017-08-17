That one time David Letterman accidentally ingested PCP

David Letterman is back in the news recently after agreeing to a deal with Netflix to host a new talk show. There aren’t a lot of details yet, but what we do know is that the show will consist of six hourlong episodes. This is Letterman’s first project since leaving his Late Show on CBS in 2015.

Letterman recently sat down with his old buddy Howard Stern. The radio host caught up with the TV legend about life after the show, the Late Night legacy, and what he’s been up to at his home in Montana. Of course, when these two get together, a lot of stories come pouring out. Perhaps the funniest of their exchange was when Letterman brought up the time he smoked a joint with some friends.

As Letterman recalls, he had just moved to California, and comedian George Miller invited him to his house to hang out with an unnamed woman and her adult daughter one night. Eventually, the group began passing a joint around, and Dave noticed it had a strange but refreshing taste to it. He asked if the marijuana had mint in it. Letterman remembers, “[The daughter] says, ‘No, that’s PCP.'” Turns out the pot they were smoking had been laced with an animal tranquilizer. Needless to say, Letterman didn’t know about that extra substance after he’d already smoked it.

Still, to this day, the experience has left Letterman with more questions than answers. He joked with Stern, “I don’t know enough about the active ingredient in marijuana and is it compatible with animal tranquilizer? Is anything compatible with animal tranquilizer?”

