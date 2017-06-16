OMG! Snooki and JWoww’s Daughters Are Their Legit Mini-Mes

No, the picture below is not a throwback of Snooki and JWoww when they were kids. These are their daughters … and the girls look just like their famous mamas.

Jenni Farley shared this Instagram pic today of her 2-year-old daughter, Meilani Mathews, playing with Nicole Polizzi’s princess Giovanna LaValle, who is also 2. The caption was “BFFS” with three hearts, but it might as well have said “Our little twinsies.”

With the girls holding hands like that — and looking so darn much like their reality TV star mamas (especially JWoww’s daughter) — we did a double take for a second, and so did some of their followers. The majority of the comments were about how the kids look just. like. their. moms.

“It’s like looking at Snooki and JWoww like seriously how can your kids be so much like you guys it’s crazy to me even the personalities.” -@aricanikulin29

“Omg. This is exactly what it would look like if you guys were friends at their age! They are your minis for sure!” – @its_m_i_s_h_a_

“Literally mini versions of you and Nicole. So freaking adorable.” – @_taylorjo_

“It’s like you and snooki in fun size.” – @bernice291985

Seriously, the only thing missing was some animal print and cocktail glasses to make those little girls look more like their moms.

We were first introduced to Snooki and JWoww’s friendship when they were hellions on the Jersey Shore from 2009 to 2012. We then watched them mature (a little) on the spin-off Snooki & JWoww, which ran until 2015. Now, they have a digital series called Snooki and JWoww: Moms With Attitude. And perhaps 20 years from now (or when Snooki and JWoww need an influx of cash), there will be Snooki & JWoww 2.0 in the form of Giovanna & Meilani. Stranger things have happened.





