‘Office Space’ Star Gary Cole’s Wife of 25 Years Files for Divorce

Office Space star Gary Cole’s wife of 25 years, actress Teddi Siddall, has filed for divorce.

The docs were filed just last week, but lists February 8, 2015 as the couple’s date of separation, TMZ reports. Siddall, 63, whose credits include Grey’s Anatomy and L.A. Law, is seeking spousal support and additional support for their daughter Mary, 24, who has autism.

Cole, 60, has been candid about his daughter’s challenges over the years.

“You play with the cards you are dealt with and that was the situation,” he told Access Hollywood in July 2005. “My daughter Mary is 12-years-old and she was diagnosed with autism-spectrum disorder when she was 18 months.”

“It’s kind of all about really seeing through her eyes,” Cole said of dealing with the diagnosis. “People with autism, I don’t like to think of it as a disability, I like to think of it as another way of thinking or perceiving. And I felt my job was to try to perceive everything on some level through her eyes so I could know what it was like to walk in her shoes.”

He advocated for autism non-profit The Help Group in between roles in films, such as The Brady Bunch Movie and Pineapple Express, and TV shows like The Good Wife and The West Wing.

The character actor was even nominated for an Emmy in 2014 for his guest role as Kent Davison on Veep. But as many roles as he’s had, he’s best known as Bill Lumbergh, the guy who never met a TPS report he didn’t like. Cole is however quick to remind people that while Office Space is beloved now, it was a box office loser when it was released in 1999. He didn’t notice it had become part of the culture until much later.

“I’m walking down the street two years after the release of this movie that ran for five weeks in the theater and people start shouting out to me about their TPS reports, and I go, ‘What the hell is going on?’” he told Wisconsin Public Television in December. “And one time is one thing. All of the sudden it was continuously happening — people coming up and saying ‘Hey Lumbergh!’ I thought this movie had tanked!”





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: