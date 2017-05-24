Monica Lewinsky Blames Fox News CEO Roger Ailes For Making Her Life a Nightmare

Monica Lewinsky recently wrote an op-ed piece about the late Fox News chairman Roger Ailes.

In the New York Times article, Lewinsky blamed Ailes for building a news empire out of her affair with former President Bill Clinton.

She wrote, “Mr. Ailes, a former Republican political operative, took the story of my affair and the trial that followed and made certain his anchors hammered it ceaselessly, 24 hours a day.”

Lewinsky said Ailes changed the way cable news is delivered and jump-started the always-on, 24/7 coverage we are now accustomed to. She wrote, “Their dream was my nightmare. My character, my looks and my life were picked apart mercilessly.”

She confessed that Ailes’s decision to take advantage of her story even made her suicidal.

“My family and I huddled at home, worried about my going to jail — I was the original target of Kenneth Starr’s investigation, threatened with 27 years for having been accused of signing a false affidavit and other alleged crimes — or worse, me taking my own life,” she wrote.

The former White House intern said there was a cultural change in 1998 when her scandal surfaced. She called it cyberbullying.

Lewinsky wrote, “It worked like magic: The story hooked viewers and made them Fox loyalists. For the past 15 years, Fox News has been the No. 1 news station; last year the network made about $2.3 billion.”

The 43-year-old concluded with a final farewell to Ailes and her hopes that Fox News may finally deliver fair and balanced news.

In other entertainment news, Martin Scorsese wrote a tribute to late producer Brad Grey:





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: