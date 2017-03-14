Mischa Barton’s Lawyer to Sex Tape Seller: ‘We Will Come After You’

Mischa Barton’s lawyer is not mincing words in her response to a sex tape floating around of her client that is allegedly being offered to the highest bidder.

On Monday, the Daily Mail’s online arm reported that someone is approaching porn companies about buying some explicit footage of the former O.C. star for a minimum of $500,000.

Lisa Bloom, Barton’s attorney, quickly responded with a statement that seemed to confirm the existence of such a tape and, at the same time, warning the would-be seller.

“It has been reported that naked or sexually explicit images of Ms. Barton are being ‘shopped around.’ Ms. Barton does not consent to any disclosure of any such images,” Bloom said. “She believes that she was recorded without her consent by someone she was seeing at the time. There’s a name for this disgusting conduct: revenge pornography. Revenge pornography is a form of sexual assault, and it is also a crime and a civil wrong in California. And we will not stand for it.”

The end of Bloom’s statement was tougher still.

“I have a message for anyone who attempts to traffic in these photos or videos of Ms. Barton: we will find you, and we will come after you. We will fully prosecute you under every available criminal and civil law. You proceed at your peril.”

Barton, 31, would probably like a little less drama in her offscreen life right about now. Just last month, she crashed a U-Haul truck into an apartment building in L.A. while moving. In January, police came to her home to investigate calls from her neighbors about a disturbance. Barton voluntarily went to the hospital and later said in a statement that hospital staff told her she’d unknowingly been given the drug GHB, known as a date rape drug, while celebrating her birthday.

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: