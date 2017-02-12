Mischa Barton Crashes U-Haul Truck into an Apartment Building: Report

Mischa Barton was reportedly involved in an accident Saturday night, crashing a U-Haul truck into an apartment building.

According to TMZ, the 31-year-old actress moved out of her West Hollywood apartment on Wednesday and was driving to another building in the area. She miscalculated the height of the carport and drove the moving truck into the top support beam.

“The whole thing looks like it’s gonna fall through,” Barton, visibly shaken, is heard saying in a video showing the damage obtained by TMZ. “Oh no, this is really bad.”

“Everything I own is in this U-Haul,” Barton said.

The actress is then seen telling paramedics she did not feel that she needed to be taken to the hospital for any injuries.

The crash comes just weeks after Barton voluntarily admitted herself to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after she was allegedly drugged while celebrating her 31st birthday with friends on Jan. 25.

Police responded to multiple calls around 7:15 a.m. about a disturbance coming from Barton’s apartment.

“I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB,” The O.C. alum said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. “After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well. I would like to extend a big thanks of gratitude to the professionals at Cedars-Sinai for their great care and professionalism. This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings.”

Also known as a “date rape drug,” GHB is a depressant that is commonly placed in alcoholic beverages.

A few days later, Barton took to Twitter to thank fans for their support and encouragement.

“Thank you so much for all the love guys. It means the world to me,” she wrote. “There is too much going on in the world so I appreciate this more than ever. From the bottom of my heart. We shall overcome.”