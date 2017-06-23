Mel B Rejects Ex-Husband’s Demands Including $4,300 a Month of Groceries
Mel B is saying no to the spousal support demands of her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.
According to TMZ, the former Spice Girl has filed documents that outline her objections. She is shutting down her ex’s wish list of requests, including $4,300 a month for food and groceries plus $2,000 for clothes.
The America’s Got Talent judge is also refusing to pay $11,000 a month for Belafonte’s housing. Additionally, she blasted his ex’s $750 monthly cellphone bill, which she calls an “exorbitant” cost for one device.
In March, Mel B filed for divorce from Belafonte after almost a decade of marriage, accusing him of domestic violence and infidelity.
Belafonte claims their public divorce has cost him $500,000 in earnings. He also claims he is currently homeless and broke. In court documents, Belafonte said: “We lived a very comfortable, upper-class lifestyle … money was never an obstacle.”
