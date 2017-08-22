Matt LeBlanc says 'I quit' and reveals plans for upcoming retirement

50 year-old Matt LeBlanc is a busy man. The Friends alum is currently starring in the shows Episodes, Man With a Plan, and BBC juggernaut Top Gear. But when he dropped by Conan he spent more time talking about retirement than work.

LeBlanc has said in the past that he would like to retire in his 50’s. When asked about that the actor said, “I would like to retire earlier than later because I think I would like to do not a f**king thing.

It’s not so much that LeBlanc wants to do nothing, he just likes the option. He said, “A typical day would be like sleep as long as you want or get up early if you want — It’s not having to go somewhere or someone else telling you what you have to do.”

Conan O’Brien offered a LeBlanc a nightly “gig” on Conan after he retires. O’Brien tried to stir the pot buy saying, “You should just retire right now.” To which LeBlanc responded “Right now? I quit!”

Conan airs weeknights at 11 p.m. on TBS.

