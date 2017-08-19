Madonna shared a photo with all six of her children for the first time, and awww

Madonna just celebrated her 59th birthday, giving fans a present as well by sharing an important photo on Instagram. The photo is the first to show Madonna with all six of her children.

The world-famous singer celebrated her birthday with a party in Lecce, Italy, on Thursday. She later shared an adorable Instagram pic, in which she’s surrounded by her six children. Those children are her sons Rocco, 17, and David, 11, and her daughters Lourdes, 20, Mercy James, 11, and twins Esther and Stella, age four.

Having recently wowed us by wearing camo at the 2017 Met Gala, we’d expect nothing less than a memorable birthday look from the “Material Girl.”

Madonna donned a chic corseted costume, and her girls wore matching Dolce and Gabbana hydrangea-print ensembles.

Fans loved that the pop queen shared such a sweet family pic, even suggesting the M-crew could easily get a reality show.

What a stunningly beautiful photo this is...A Beautiful Woman you are and Beautiful Family you have. You are in inspiration Madonna <3 — Rebecca Hornbeam (@RebeccaHornbeam) August 19, 2017

New reality TV show on Bravo: MADONNA & FAMILY — Kevin Wayne Little (@KevinWayneLitt2) August 19, 2017

More photos show Madonna’s eldest daughter Lourdes giving her mom a kiss on the cheek.

Madonna is giving us some “Like a Prayer” vibes, and overall being an absolute queen.

Madonna’s friends also shared pics from the singer’s birthday bash on social media.

But honestly, the twins stole the show with their cuteness!

The pop star adopted Esther and Stella from Malawi in February, announcing the news about them joining her family in a touching Instagram post. David and Mercy James were also adopted from Malawi.

Madonna thanked friends, family and fans for the “best” birthday, sharing a gorgeous “M” lit up in her honor.

Happy Birthday, Madonna!