Luann D’Agostino jokes she’d “kill” husband if he cheated — three weeks before divorce

Real Housewives of New York star Luann D’Agostino addressed rumors about husband Tom’s cheating before the two got divorced. She made the shocking statement during a RHONY reunion taped three weeks before their divorce announcement on Aug. 3.

When host Andy Cohen asked Luann what she would do if the cheating rumors were true, the former countess replied, “I would definitely leave. I would. After I kill him. I’d kill him first and then I’d leave.”

Fans might recall the ongoing drama between the couple and the persistent cheating rumors during two seasons of the show. Tom was caught by a friend of co-star Bethenny Frankel kissing another woman at the Regency Hotel in New York the day before the couple’s engagement party. The reality star forgave her then-fiancé, and the two were married in an extravagant ceremony in Palm Beach, Fla.

Luann announced the divorce on Twitter, but the reality star didn’t confirm that infidelity was the reason behind their split: “It was impossible, we were having problems and we tried really hard to fix things, and we finally came to the conclusion it was just not going to work. It was a tough decision and we are both very sad about it. But the truth is we just weren’t getting along.”

The couple were married for seven months.

In other entertainment news, Oprah Winfrey reveals why she’ll never get marry Stedman Graham:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: