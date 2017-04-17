Lily Collins Fangirls Out Over a Letter from Michelle Obama

Kinda tough to go back to work today after a holiday weekend with family and friends, right? Not for everyone, though. Lily Collins, for instance, was inspired to conquer the world after receiving a serious compliment for her new book of essays, Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me.

None other than Michelle Obama — yep, that Michelle Obama — reached out to the 28-year-old author after receiving a copy of the new book, and Collins was excited, to put it mildly.

“Best way to start off my week!” the Rules Don’t Apply actress captioned a social media post of her reading the letter. “I can’t believe this letter I received from someone I deeply respect and admire. It’s absolutely epic. I’m in complete shock but just had to share!”

In a second post, Collins gave a close-up view of the former first lady’s note.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart Michelle Obama for your encouragement and support,” Collins captioned it. “You have no idea how much this means to me.”

Collins noted that the letter came with an appropriate postage stamp for a strong female: one featuring a certain superhero.

“And that Wonder Woman stamp is everything,” Collins wrote beside the photo of the letter. “You truly are such an incredible inspiration. I’ll definitely be framing these!”

In her book, published last month, Collins opened up about her sometimes rocky relationship with father Phil Collins and her struggle with an eating disorder as a teenager. It wasn’t easy, and she once likened it to “having my diary published,” but she wanted to share because she noticed that many of the young women following her were turning her social media pages into a community.

“Girls from all over the world started sharing their insecurities, whether it was with bullying, body issues or dating,” Collins told Us Weekly. “They were really putting themselves out there and being brave. I thought, if they’re willing to tell their stories, I want to tell mine. They have no idea how much I can connect with them.”

It wasn’t easy, but Collins ultimately finished her book.

“Writing this was definitely the most difficult thing I’ve done to date, but at the end, it was the most gratifying,” she said.

Thanks to the former FLOTUS, the rewards for Collins just got even better.





