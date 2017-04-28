Lil’ Kim Is Still Outrageous on the Red Carpet in Bridal-Like Look

Another night, another crazy outfit from Lil’ Kim.

At the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story Thursday in New York, the rapper wore a lacy, Misa Hylton jumpsuit with a train fit for a wedding dress attached to an odd belt tied around her waist and paired with over-the-knee lace-up gold boots. Of course, the look was sheer and, of course, it was outrageous, because it’s Lil Kim.

The 41-year-old rapper has earned a reputation over the years for style that might make Rihanna and a meat dress-era Lady Gaga blush, and she did the same at the debut of a movie documenting the reunion of the Bad Boy Records family for a series of concerts last year.

Lil’ Kim has worked with Bad Boy and its founder, Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs (aka Diddy), throughout her career, so she was front and center. The petite “Crush on You” artist’s look was not much different than she would have sported years ago.

She wore her most famous (infamous?) ensemble, a purple jumpsuit that left one breast covered with nothing more than a pastie at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.

View photos Lil’ Kim rocks her infamous 1999 VMAs look. (Photo: Getty Images) More

In 2001, Lil’ Kim let it all hang out in teensy-weensy shorts and matching bra top (the term “top” is questionable) at the Source Awards.

View photos Lil’ Kim dared to bare at the Source Hip-Hop Music Awards in 2001. (Photo: KMazur/WireImage) More

She showed up on a motorcycle — or at least she wanted us to think that — to the 2002 Grammys. That was the year she and Pink, Christina Aguilera, Mya, and Missy Elliott won an award for the song “Lady Marmalade.”

View photos Lil’ Kim hits the 2002 Grammy Awards red carpet. (Photo: Getty Images) More

Looking back, maybe Lil’ Kim’s bridal ensemble was a little more conservative than she one she would have worn back in the day? Nah.

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: