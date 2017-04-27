2 Hot 2 Handle (Week of April 23, 2017)
We’re not necessarily style experts, but we like to think we have an eye for whether a celebrity’s look is hot … or not! Check out a few of the stars who dressed to impress this week.
The Olympic skier really vamped things up for the Time 100 Gala in NYC in a black gown featuring ab cutouts that allowed her to show off her incredibly toned bod. Vonn wore her blond hair down for the occasion and completed her sexy look with smoldering smoky eyes. Va va voom! (Photo: Michael Stewart/Getty Images)
