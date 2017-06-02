Leonardo DiCaprio Is Probably Really Mad at President Trump Right Now

In addition to being a talented actor and a magnet for supermodels, Leonardo DiCaprio is also the closest thing we’ve got to Captain Planet. He recently produced the climate change documentary Before the Flood; his foundation helps threatened ecosystems; and during his Oscar acceptance speech last year, he gave a shout-out to the environment.

So when President Trump announced yesterday that the U.S. would be leaving the Paris Agreement, you can believe that DiCaprio was ticked off.

He posted on Facebook, "For Americans and those in the world community looking for strong leadership on climate issues, this action is deeply discouraging."



It’s pretty obvious by now that Hollywood isn’t exactly the biggest fan of our president, but for DiCaprio, Trump’s decision was a little more personal.

Last December, he had a private meeting with the president-elect about climate change. At the time, the CEO of DiCaprio’s foundation, Terry Tamminen, said, “Our conversation [with the president-elect] focused on how to create millions of secure, American jobs in the construction and operation of commercial and residential clean, renewable energy generation.”

He even sweetened the deal — clearly, he knew the audience he was playing to — by giving Ivanka Trump a free DVD copy of Before the Flood.

Alas, his efforts seem to have fallen on deaf ears. But DiCaprio’s not alone. Dozens of other stars are furious with Trump’s decision. John Legend bluntly tweeted his reaction.

Trump is our national embarrassment. — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 1, 2017

Elon Musk took action by walking away from his spot on the Presidential Councils.

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

And former Governator Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a video asking Trump to reconsider.

