Lena Dunham Shares Photo From Post-Met Gala Hospitalization

Lena Dunham‘s night at the museum didn’t end up the way she planned. The Girls alum, 30, went from the Met Gala to the hospital on Monday to be treated for complications from her recent endometriosis surgery. On Thursday, she posted a photo to thank her fans for their “love & concern,” and it showed her in her hospital bed while the Elizabeth Kennedy gown she wore on the red carpet was in a heap behind her.





“Thank you for all the love & concern that’s been pouring in since Tuesday,” wrote the actress, producer, and writer, who has long shone a spotlight on her painful condition in which uterine-lining tissue grows outside of the uterus. “Although I’m much healthier than I was a year ago, complications arose from my most recent endometriosis surgery,” referring to the operation she had in April to move her ovaries away from her rectal wall in hopes of stopping her chronic pain.

With the House vote on the GOP health care bill taking place today (it passed), Dunham’s post turned to politics and how the new bill will negatively impact many Americans.

“When the healthcare of so many American women, especially our trans sisters, is at-risk- or already nonexistent- I am lucky to be in the position to seek help when I’m in pain,” she wrote. “To those in that privileged spot- never forget that we are blessed and can pay it forward by supporting Planned Parenthood and LGBTQ clinics like Callen-Lorde with our [money] and [time].”

Lena Dunham went from the Met Ball, where she is pictured here, to the hospital on Monday. (Photo: Sean/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Dunham continued, “I also want to remind all the women suffering from chronic illness that we aren’t weak- quite the opposite, actually. We do our jobs with skill even when we’re struggling. We care [for our] families even when we can hardly care for ourselves. We serve major face on a red carpet when we feel like lying face down would be more appropriate.”

Dunham went on to say she’ll “always be proud of those Met Gala pics” from Monday night, “not just because I felt beautiful, surrounded by art and magic, hugging my best friend tightly.” She said it’s because the photos are “evidence that women contain steely multitudes.”





She ended by mentioning Diana Falzone, a Fox News reporter who sued the network this week “after they took her off air for disclosing her endometriosis. But they’re the ones who lost when they fired her, because everyone who’s anyone knows that if you can battle chronic illness there’s nothing you can’t take on.”

Dunham often gets frank about her endometriosis on her website Lenny Letter. Over the past year, she’s had five surgeries, with the most recent one being last month. After, she declared herself endometriosis-free. However, she was rushed from the Met Gala, held at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art, to a local hospital for treatment. She was later released and she’s been recovering — and Instagramming — at home.

