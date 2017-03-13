Laurence Fishburne’s Daughter Montana Arrested on 3 DUI-Related Charges

They say a parent never stops worrying about his child, so you can imagine how Laurence Fishburne feels about his troubled daughter Montana’s weekend arrest for DUI.

Montana, who is from the Black-ish and Matrix star’s first marriage to actress Hajna O. Moss, was arrested on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the Broward County sheriff’s office confirms to Yahoo. The 25-year-old former porn star, who now lives in that city, was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol on Interstate 95. She was slapped with three charges: DUI for alcohol or drugs as a first-time offender, DUI over .15 (the legal limit in the state is .08), and DUI with damage to property or a person.

In short, it wasn’t a good night for Montana — and her mug shot, in which her eyes are red, confirms that. She was bonded out of jail after paying $2,500.

View photos Montana with her father on the red carpet in 2006 — prior to her career as a porn star. (Photo: Jeff Snyder/FilmMagic) More

Montana first made headlines when she was 18 and made her porn debut. She was hoping to parlay it into a career like Kim Kardashian‘s. Seriously, she said that.

“Kim Kardashian’s sex tape was released, but she still got past that,” Montana told the Hollywood Reporter in 2010, the year her adult movie came out. “Even though she got all that negative attention for it, she still has all these other ventures going on now. That is what I want to emulate: having a tape come out and still being seen as a positive person. Not just, ‘She’s a porn star.'”

Needless to say, her famous father, 55, was not thrilled. In the same interview, she said he told her he was “embarrassed” by her and blasted her for using their last name in her porn video, as “No one uses their real name in porn.” Friends of Laurence, who has two other children, reportedly tried to buy his daughter’s video for $1 million to stop distribution of it, which is one of the saddest things we’ve ever heard. However, it was too late because copies of it had already shipped. Montana later said she and her dad were no longer talking; it’s unclear if they are still estranged.

Montana’s porn star dreams weren’t what they were cracked up to be. She later said she never received the full amount of her promised paycheck and urged women not to follow in her footsteps.

The weekend arrest is not Montana’s first brush with the law. The year her porn film came out, she was investigated for breaking into the home of her boyfriend’s ex, locking her in a bathroom, and repeatedly beating the woman. She avoided jail time by pleading no contest to assault with a deadly weapon, battery, and trespass. In exchange, she was sentenced to 180 days in a rehab facility. At that point she had already been in rehab for five months. Her attorney was Shawn Holley, who was (often) used by Lindsay Lohan.

Prior to that, in 2009, she was arrested for alleged prostitution, according to court papers obtained by E! News. She avoided jail only by signing up for a work-alternative program.

While there was gossip that Montana went on to have a post-porn career as an exotic dancer in Texas, she has shared photos of pole dancing — but for exercise — on Instagram. Her feed is otherwise filled with sexy snapshots (clothing optional) of her life in Florida.





And that’s a life we hope she is able to untangle soon.





